Renaissance Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. 82,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

