Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 4.6 %

EA stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.76. 1,284,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,772 shares of company stock worth $4,193,979. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.