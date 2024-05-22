Quest Partners LLC Takes $725,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after acquiring an additional 383,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,376. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.