10,402 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 41,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

