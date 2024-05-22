Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.42% of Watsco worth $71,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WSO opened at $485.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $315.17 and a one year high of $488.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.