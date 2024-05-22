Quest Partners LLC Takes $721,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,697. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 26,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

