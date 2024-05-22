Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,980 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $364,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $201.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $201.87.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

