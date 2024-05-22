Quest Partners LLC Takes $775,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 53.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:MTW remained flat at $12.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $455.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

