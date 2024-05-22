Balentine LLC Has $503,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

