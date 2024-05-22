Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $311.66 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

