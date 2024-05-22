Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $90.61 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Vision worth $90,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in National Vision by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 40.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

