Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $74,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

