Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $66.15 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 239,035 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $66,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.