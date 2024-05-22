WaFd, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

WaFd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

WaFd Stock Down 0.4 %

WAFD opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

