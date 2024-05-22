Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

