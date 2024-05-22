Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.57. 1,115,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

