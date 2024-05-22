Quest Partners LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. 116,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,220. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

