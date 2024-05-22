7,096 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on J. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. 36,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,024. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

