Quest Partners LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,484. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $344.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

