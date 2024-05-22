17,266 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 40,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.