Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,059 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 803,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,230. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

