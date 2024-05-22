Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KGH Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1,479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 351,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

