Quest Partners LLC Invests $805,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. 81,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

