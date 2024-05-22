Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 157.6% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,208. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $328.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

