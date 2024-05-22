4,195 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,230,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

