Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,917 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,757,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $439.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

