Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.39 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 31,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,529. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

