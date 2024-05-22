Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 73,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,116. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

