Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Wingstop worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,423,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WING traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $377.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

