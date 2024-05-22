Trexquant Investment LP Buys 68,827 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,210 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yelp by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,734 shares of company stock worth $914,105. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.