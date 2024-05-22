Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 233,744 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.22% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

