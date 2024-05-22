Trexquant Investment LP Sells 74,231 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.18% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 1,762,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,997. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

