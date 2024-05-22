Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,549 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

DELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 781,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

