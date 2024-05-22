Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,139,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,562,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.98. 10,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,666. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average of $377.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

