Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

