Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.