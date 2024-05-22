PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

