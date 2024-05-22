Autohome Inc. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Autohome has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autohome has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autohome to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 22,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,837. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

