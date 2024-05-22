Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
