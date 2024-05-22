Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

