Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 12,738 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.21. 34,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,446. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $392.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

