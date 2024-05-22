Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,552,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,486. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

