The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 287.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Western Union worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $27,925,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

