Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

LON:RGL traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.36 million, a P/E ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Regional REIT Company Profile



Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

