RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.70 Per Share

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS1 stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.33). The company had a trading volume of 10,240,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.84). The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RS1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,013 ($12.87).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

