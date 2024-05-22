Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 23,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 355,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

