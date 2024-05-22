SSE plc (LON:SSE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SSE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,802 ($22.90). 5,550,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,786. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,394.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.05) to GBX 2,075 ($26.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,959 ($24.90).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

