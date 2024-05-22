Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,166 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $45,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,592.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $12.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. 5,642,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.