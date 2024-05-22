Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. 59,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.