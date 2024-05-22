Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,469,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
